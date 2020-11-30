Celebrity couple Mr Eazi and his fashion entrepreneur girlfriend Temi Otedola, are out with the first episode of their podcast dubbed “How Far.“

The Nigerian singer revealed how he met billionaire daughter Temi, and how their first date ended in a disaster.

The lovebirds also discussed gender stereotypes and how their relationship fits into these roles.

This conversation flowed from a place of understanding, plus the duo had a lot of fun, talking about their 4-year relationship, amongst other issues.

Listen below.