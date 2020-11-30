By Taiwo Okanlawon

Evans’s works are resonating now more than ever. Through his company, Carel Films, he’s behind music videos for popular artistes such as Sinach, Eben, Jahdiel, Nathaniel Bassey, Testimony Jaja, ADA, Samsong and more.

It may come as a surprise to find out that Akhabue Evans Ebalu (En’man) is a trained lawyer but found love in motions works, and now he is empowering more film enthusiasts.

He went further to found BTS-GRAM also known as BehindTheSceneGram. A filmmaking blog on the process of filmmaking. Including clips of BTS, organize free training, review film gears and more.

Today, Director En’man is regarded as one of the great Nigerian filmmakers, for his steady pacing, pulsing electronic scores, and raw action. He

“I am the founder of BTS-GRAM also known as BehindTheSceneGram. I studied at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and Nigerian Law School, Bwari, Abuja, and I was called to bar 2011.

Director En’man started as a music producer in 2002, and set up a personal studio in the university in the year 2007.

“But I started music video directing in 2010, before moving into other areas of filmmaking and media.”

“BTS-Gram was founded in 2018 and now I plan to shoot more music videos, empower more film enthusiasts and I am also thinking if I may or decline renewing my contract as Ambassador with Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co,” he added.

Speaking further on BTS-GRAM plans, En’man has organized several Life-Changing Campaign Giveaways during the lockdown to support and encourage filmmakers.

He had also collaborated with several film gears manufacturers like Zhiyun Tech, Aladdin Light, Bebob, Insta360, Hollyland Tech, Feelworld Monitor, YC.ONION, Osee Monitor, Lensgo Microphones, Syncomicrophone, Comica Audio, Yololiv, Sirui Imaging, Loupedeck and many more.

Evans through BTS is also providing free cameras, microphones, wireless video transmitters, gimbal stabilizers, lights, wireless follow focus, video monitors, live video streaming kits, batteries, lenses, editing software products and more.

Evans is currently running a giveaway together with some other brands. While another giveaway which will be the company’s last this year will hold early next month.

“From January, BTS-GRAM plan to tour different countries educating the film community for free, starting with Nigeria by a way of 1-3 days Seminar & workshops,” En’man disclosed.