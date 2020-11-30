Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has given reason why Nigeria will still remain at the mercy of terrorists.

The minister, who spoke in Makurdi, Benue State on Monday lamented that the nation had been denied access to acquire weapons to fight Boko Haram terrorists.

On Saturday, Boko Haram fighters killed 43 farmers in Borno State by slitting their throat in a rice farm.

But the minister, who visited Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said with the denial of access to weapons, the nation would still remain at the mercy of terrorists.

“Nigerians will remain at the mercy of terrorists,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed stated that the killing of rice farmers as by terrorists in Borno was unfortunate.

He said to decimate the terrorist group, the country needed more support from global partners as well as acquiring adequate weapons to fight them.

According to him, when government talked about terrorism, people did not seem to appreciate that terrorism is not a local issue, but a global issue and that there is no part of the world that did not experience its own pocket of terrorism.

“But you must also note that we are dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support from global partners, for instance, Nigeria has made an attempt to acquire a better and more effective platform to deal with terrorists but for one reason or the other we have been denied this platform, these weapons and without adequate weapons or platform we remain at the mercy of terrorists.

“You see fighting terrorists is not a joke because what actually happened in Borno State is unfortunate but you must also look at the strategy of the terrorists.

“Terrorists use media and publicity as oxygen, so when they go on this kind of mindless killing of people. It is not that the government is not doing enough, terrorism whether in Afghanistan or anywhere in the world has the same concept, a group of people who are extremist in their thoughts who don’t think that you and me should be alive,” he said in a report by The Punch.