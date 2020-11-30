U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday named former Obama State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki as his White House press secretary.

He also named campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield as communications director.

Senior advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign Symone Sanders will be Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ chief spokeswoman.

Biden’s former press secretary as vice president, Elizabeth Alexander, will be Harris’ communications director.

“I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women”, Biden said.

“These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” he added.

The women picked were key campaign staff and advisors.