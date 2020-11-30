By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State who is celebrating his 2nd year in office has narrated how he received a vision of becoming the Governor of the state long before he joined the race.

Oyetola disclosed this while addressing a congregation at a service held to commemorate the second anniversary of his administration at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Osun Province 1 Headquarters, Osogbo, on Sunday November 29.

According to the governor, the revelation has continued to give him confidence of victory each time he is faced with legal and political battles since becoming governor.

He said; “I am ordinarily not one who sees visions but on two occasions, I had a strange encounter. Imagine the son of an Imam, receiving a Christian song in a dream. That was my encounter.

“All I could remember on both occasions was the last line of the song which says ‘IleriOluwa ni lati se’. Outside of that dream, I had never heard the song before.

“When the impression was heavy on my heart, I called one of my friends to ask him about the song, and he told me the song was the Track 2 of Timi Oshikoya’s album.

“He went out and got me the album and immediately I started listening to the track, my consciousness was restored and then I had an understanding of what God was saying to me. That revelation has continued to give me confidence of victory each time I am faced with legal and political battles since becoming governor.”