By Jennifer Okundia

Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has said he is blessed to have a happy home.

MC Oluomo took to his Instagram page on Monday to upload a picture of him with one of his children and wives.

According to him, loving one’s family is the oil that eased friction and the cement that bound them together.

He said the most important thing in the world was for one to love his or her family.

He wrote: “In life, loving your family is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony.

“The most important thing in the world is loving your family.

“Being with my family means smiling for photo because am blessed with an happy home, With one of my lovely wives and daughter (Zinat Abebi).”