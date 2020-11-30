AlterPlate Music boss, songwriter, instrumentalist and singer Harrysong has dropped the video for his song “Falling For You” off his recent EP “Right About Now“.

“Right About Now” houses collaborations with Sheye Banks, Rudeboy, Hiro, Davido, Stonebwoy, and Toofan. Watch the visual below and let us know what you think.

Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, rose to fame after his tribute song to Nelson Mandela won the “Most Downloaded Callertune Award” at The Headies 2013.