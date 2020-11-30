By Abbas Bamalli/Kano

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has appointed Dr Yusuf Musa as the Provost RMK College of Advanced and Remedial Studies (CARS).

Ganduje also appointed Saminu Bello as Registrar of Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education (SRCOE).

According to the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Governor Ganduje also appointed Garba Bako Gezawa as Permanent Secretary/Clerk, Kano State House of Assembly.

All the appointments took immediate effect.

“You must work with the progress and development of the state at heart. The use of modern technology is necessary in today’s official engagements”, Ganduje told the new appointees.

“You should, therefore, strive hard to work with IT-based strategies, while complying with the global best practice”, he added.

He further advised them to work as a team in their various offices, reminding them that “with teamwork, many things are workable and achievable”.