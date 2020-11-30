By Preye Campbell

Ten games in the English Premier League and the title race is starting to hot up. As expected, a weekend of all-action football has left us with some talking points.

VAR is the enemy

For Liverpool, it was two points dropped at the Amex Stadium as VAR took center stage once again. Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane both saw goals ruled out for offside. A late penalty- and a harsh one- was given much to Jurgen Klopp’s chagrin. It got worse when James Milner pulled out of the game with an injury cry.

It now seems as though there are three certain things in life; Air, Death and the reigning champions’ injury woes.

Mahrez at the triple

Riyad Mahrez reminded us all of his quality on Saturday as Manchester City returned to a familiar scoreline against Burnley. A commanding display from Pep Guardiola’s side has been lacking all season, so this victory should seem as a timely reminder of the Citizen’s quality. With 10 games now in the bag (nine for City), now should be a good time for a serious title charge.

El Matador Arrives

Surely, eyebrows were raised when Manchester United snapped up a deadline day move for Edinson Cavani. From a team that had gone from trailing Jason Sancho all summer to moving from the Uruguyan veteran, not much could be said. But a virtuoso display against Southampton on Sunday saw Cavani come off the bench to totally change the game.

It was indeed a classic second-half performance from the Red Devils, and while the ex-Paris Saint-Germain man may not be the exact dream identity for a striker, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be asking; what is the dream then, especially after today’s performance?

Drab draw at the Bridge

You would expect Jose Mourinho to park the bus in a high profile game like Sunday’s clash against Chelsea. And he did. For both teams chasing the summit of the table, either side would have preferred all three points. A solitary point it was in the end and it seems as though both teams accepted that wholeheartedly.

Another week, another misery at the Emirates

The gory days are back at the Emirates. This time though, the fans shoulud be lucky they didn’t have to watch another heartbreaking performance from the stands. A first league victory at the Emirates for Wolverhampton Wanderers means the Gunners are now in 14th place, already 8 points behind leaders and fierce neighbours Tottenham Hotspur after ten games played. Spurs top of the table, Arsenal losing games rapidly. It is not a good time for the regular Arsenal fan.