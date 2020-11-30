Cross River State former Governor, Donald Duke has alleged that most weapons used by Boko Haram terrorists are obtained from security operatives.

Speaking on Channels TV, Duke called on the federal government to investigate the security forces and flush out the bad eggs.

“Boko Haram insurgents who have been responsible for most heinous crimes, get their weapons from the security operatives.

“Most of the weapons used by Boko Haram come from our armoury, we will need to look into that. Why are we selling weapons to the enemy?,” Duke questioned.

Duke also advised the federal government to motivate the soldiers and the police in the north east to achieve results.

The former governor said: “I think the soldiers in the Northeast are under-motivated, the government should motivate them.

“We need to task them on intelligence gathering. More of intelligence than firepower.

“Also, by now, we need to develop a strategy on kidnap. Are the police properly motivated? I doubt it, and they don’t have enough weaponry.”