Music star, David Adeleke popularly called Davido has lamented the high rate of the U.S. dollar to the Nigerian naira.

The music star disclosed in a tweet today that he changed naira to dollar at the rate of N500 stating that he almost cried

“Dollar don reach 500… I changed naira to dollar today and I almost cried smh this country nawa,” Davido tweeted.

Davido on Sunday was pictured in Dubai. This is after he extended his famous acts of generosity to the children of Kogi governor Yahaya Bello.

The singer stunned Rashidat, wife of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, and her kids.

Rashidat took to her Instagram page on Sunday to appreciate the singer’s gesture, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.