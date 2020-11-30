By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has said that ceding the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) to Oyo State was in the overall best interest of the state.

The Osun governor said the decision to sign off the institution required him to be statesmanly and rise above political and primordial sentiments.

Oyetola noted that ceding the institution was also in the best interest of the students of the institution who were directly affected by the incessant crises, the welfare of the staff, and the unity of the Yoruba nation.

The Osun governor said this when Oyo governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde paid him a courtesy visit at the state secretariat, Osogbo.

Oyetola also charged governor Makinde to honour the agreement by ensuring prompt, complete, and faithful implementation of every clause in the Memorandum of Understanding.

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde lauded the Osun governor for his decision to cede the university.

Makinde in his address explained that the decision by both governors was in the interest of the students of the University, above politics, partisanship, and ego.