By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday gave a marching order to the military to take the fight to the insurgents following Saturday’s killing of 43 farmers in Borno, Northeast Nigeria.

Boko Haram terrorists had on Saturday slit the throat of 43 farmers in a rice far at Zabarmari in Borno State.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said nothing is more important than ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He stated that everything is secondary when security is at stake.

“I will ensure that more resources are made available to the military and other security agencies to prosecute the war against terrorism.

“As we mourn all the lives lost in Zabarmari, the Armed Forces have been given the marching order to take the fight to the insurgents, not on a one-off, but on a continuous basis, until we root out the terrorists,” he added.

According to Buhari, his government would intensify cooperation with neighbouring countries on bilateral and multilateral levels, to ensure that there is no hiding place for the terrorists.

“As I noted earlier, the massacre by Boko Haram in Zabarmari is nothing short of senseless, barbaric, gruesome and cowardly. It reinforces our resolve to root out all forms of insurgency and insecurity not just in Borno but everywhere across Nigeria,” he said.