By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday felicitated with Professor Jerry Gana on his 75th birthday.

His felicitations are contained in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

Buhari congratulated him for a life of service to country, humanity and God, with many reasons to be thankful.

The President joined family, friends and associates of the scholar, politician and administrator, who came into national and global limelight at an early age, and passionately threw himself into public service.

Professor Gana worked as head of various institutions, including Directorate of Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI), Mass Mobilization for Social Justice and Economic Recovery and Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Information and Culture and Cooperation and Integration.

According to Buhari, Gana’s zeal to see Nigeria grow, clearly distinguishes him, urging more commitment with his experience, knowledge and wisdom.

Thereafter, he prayed that the former minister will continue to find favour with God for longer life, good health and strength.