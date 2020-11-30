By Taiwo Okanlawon

A former presidential candidate in the last general elections, Kingsley Moghalu has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is not capable of protecting Nigerians.

Moghalu also stressed that it is a national shame that the government is concerned about the End SARS protesters while nothing is done to terrorists.

Moghalu in a series of tweets on his Twitter page was reacting to the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state.

The political economist, and lawyer, lamenting about the state of insecurity said the recent tragedy shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state under Buhari.

Moghalu tweeted: “The barbaric beheading of 43 Nigerians in Zabarmari village in Borno State by Boko Haram is a national outrage and tragedy. It’s increasingly clear that @NigeriaGov is unable to protect the lives of Nigerians. What does that mean? Our country is becoming a failed state.

“It is a travesty that a government that can’t protect the lives of its citizens spends all its energy attempting to suppress #EndSARS peaceful protesters, freezing their bank accounts and bringing spurious legal charges.

”Our government and our Central Bank call peaceful citizens financiers of terrorism” while the real terrorists are having a field day with Nigerian lives and no one apparently can stop them and their real financiers. It is a national shame,” Moghalu tweeted.

“The real challenge we face: Can Nigeria survive until 2023 without a massive implosion? #NoSecurity #NoEconomy. What’s left? #Restructuring,” he asked.

The barbaric beheading of 43 Nigerians in Zabarmari village in Borno State by Boko Haram is a national outrage and tragedy. It's increasingly clear that @NigeriaGov is unable to protect the lives of Nigerians. What does that mean? Our country is becoming a failed state. pic.twitter.com/0fl6kAdu4q — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) November 29, 2020

"financiers of terrorism" while the real terrorists are having a field day with Nigerian lives and no one apparently can stop them and their real financiers. It is a national shame! — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) November 29, 2020

The real challenge we face: Can Nigeria survive until 2023 without a massive implosion? #NoSecurity #NoEconomy . What's left? #Restructuring — Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) November 29, 2020