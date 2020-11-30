By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday lauded the current Nigeria-Slovak relations as the outgoing Ambassador of Slovak Republic to Nigeria, His Excellency Peter Holasek, leaves Nigeria after five years.

His commendation is contained in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The President received the Ambassador in a virtual farewell audience in Abuja.

Buhari congratulated Mr Holasek on remarkable five years in Nigeria, thus making him one of the longest serving Ambassadors in the country.

“I congratulate you on behalf of Nigeria, and myself, on a successful term. Thank you for the long service, and I hope your next assignment will be more successful,” President Buhari said.

Recounting the high-points of his tour of duty, Holasek said he was happy and proud that relations between Nigeria and his country had improved tremendously in the past five years.

“I have facilitated visits of Slovak and Nigerian officials to our two countries.

”Nigeria is Slovakia’s largest trading partner south of the Sahara, and there are even prospects of better relations, going forward,” the Ambassador said.

He wished Nigeria peace, and greater prosperity.