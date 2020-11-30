By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Senate of the University of Ibadan, UI, voted on Monday and appointed Prof. Adebola Ekanola as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution for six months.

Ekanola, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, polled 275 votes to defeat four other contestants to emerge acting VC.

Others are: Prof. Olanike Adeyemo (13 votes), Prof. A. Oluleye (80 votes), Prof. Adigun Agbaje (15 votes) and Prof. Gbemisola Oke (14 votes).

The election followed the directive of the Ministry of Education through the National Universities Commission to the Senate of the University of Ibadan to select one from among them to act as the Vice Chancellor of the University.

At the meeting on Monday, the senate called for nomination among them, after they decided that the appointment of acting VC would not be consensus.

According to speakers at the meeting, it was important that Senate took a united decision with demonstrated transparency in order to guard the autonomy of the university and prevent interference from government and politicians.

The Senate strongly ratified the results, and adjourned.