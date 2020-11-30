By Agency Reporters

The personal doctor of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with one of his dogs.

The doctor, Kevin O’Connor said Biden will probably have to wear a protective boot for several weeks.

According to Biden’s office, the incident happened on Saturday.

The 78-year-old Democrat then visited an orthopedist on Sunday for x-rays and a CT scan.

Doctors initially thought the former vice president had merely sprained his ankle, but ordered an additional scan of the injury.

A “follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures,” O’Connor said in a separate statement distributed by Biden’s office.

“He will likely require a walking boot for several weeks.”

After defeating President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Biden will be the oldest person ever to assume the office when he enters the White House on Jan. 20.

His health is likely to be watched closely by allies and opponents alike.

Trump, who has not conceded defeat in the election and is contesting the results in court, wished Biden a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon!” Trump said in a Tweet.