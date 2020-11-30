The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has passed a vote of confidence on Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North).

The Chairman of the party in the area, Mr Malle Moses, passed the vote of confidence on Monday during the party and stakeholders’ meeting in the council area.

Moses, who is the former Overseer of Akun Development Area of the state, said that the vote of confidence was passed on the lawmaker after-party stakeholders had assessed his achievements in the last one-and-a-half years in the senate.

He said that the meeting was aimed at discussing ways of moving the party forward in the area, the state and the country at large.

“We are here to discuss ways of moving our great party, APC to greater heights and to appreciate leaders who are doing well and are impacting positively on the lives of our people.

“After a careful assessment of the achievements of Sen. Godiya Akwashiki in the area of road construction, electricity, health, youths and women empowerment, the consensus of opinions is that he has performed well.

“Recently, he distributed cars, hundreds of motorcycles, sewing machines, grinding machines and prepaid metres, among others to the people of his senatorial district.

“We want to say, without any equivocation, that we have confidence in his leadership and the quality representation he is demonstrating at the national assembly,” he said.

The party also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Muluku, representing Nassarawa Eggon East constituency in the state House of Assembly and Alhaj Idris Danlami-Mohammed, the Executive Chairman of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government council for their outstanding performance.

“Their policies and programmes are impacting positively on the lives of our people,” Moses said.

Also speaking, Mr Paul Abuga, the Secretary, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government council, lauded the party chairman for organising the meeting and called for its sustenance.