Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

It was an emotional affair on Monday as Akachi Bright, younger brother of Mark Chinatu, a taxi driver that was shot dead by a trigger happy policeman on Sunday, February 28th, 2018, demanded for 100million as compensation for the damages and hardship the untimely loss of his brother has brought on his family.

The taxi driver was shot dead at Rumuokoro roundabout, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers where he was loading passengers in his taxi enroute Choba.

His younger brother made the monetary demand while testifying before the Rivers Judicial Commission of Inquiry sitting at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt.

Akachi who said his brother was 31 years old and newly married with a four months old baby when he was shot dead begged the Commission to ensure that justice is done on the matter.

He told the panel that the deceased’s wife, kid and their mother are going through hell because of the murder of their bread winner, while the Police have also not paid any form of compensation to the family since then.

The case was adjourned to Wednesday, December 2nd to enable the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command appear before the commission to explain position of the command on the matter.

Taxi drivers plying the Rumuokoro route protested in Port Harcourt, over the killing Chinatu Bright, popularly called Oyibo, by a mobile police officer in 2018.

The drivers, alongside some human rights organizations, and family members of the dead driver marched to the Government House in Port Harcourt, and the headquarters of the Rivers State Police Command.

They demanded that the Police must produce the murderous officer, prosecute him, and also provide for the family of the dead driver.

It was gathered that the then commissioner of Police had paid the deceased’s family a condolence visit but nothing was heard again afterwards.