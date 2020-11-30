Michael Adeshina

Top Nigerian celebrities which include 2baba, Nkechi Blessing have congratulated L.A.X over his latest acquisition.

L.A.X. with the real name Damilola Afolabi announced that he has acquired his first house – a mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos.

The singer took to his verified Instagram page to announce the good news

The singer wrote;

“I DREAMT OF DAYS LIKE THIS AND NOW It’s HAPPENING. I JUST JOINED THE LANDLORD ASSOCIATION OF LAGOS. #newestlanlord #mondaymotivation #ZAZAVIBES #zazamansion”

Reacting to the good news, 2baba said: “No long thing. I see u.”

Nkechi Blessing wrote: “Congratulations hun❤️”

DJenimoney: “Congratulations my Bro”

Nancy Isime: Congratulations🔥🔥

LAX started out as a rapper and was part of a three-man group called Flyboiz while he was still in high school.

On August 20, 2013, he signed a major-label deal with Starboy Entertainment.