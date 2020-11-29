By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The arrest of three masked gunmen who at about 9 pm on Saturday allegedly bombed a Church belonging to the father of Governor Nyesom Wike with dynamites has elicited questions: Who is after the Wikes?

During the hijacked #EndSARS peaceful protest in October, 21 attempts were made by unidentified hoodlums to attack Wike’s Father’s Church at No.25 Azikiwe Street Mile 3 Diobu Port Harcourt, but was saved by a combined efforts of the Azikiwe Vigilantes before the arrival of security agencies.

On the night of Friday November 13 at about 8pm, it was reported that unidentified hoodlums threw an explosive at the private residence of Wike along Ada George area of Obio-Akpor local government area of the State.

An FM radio station based in Port Harcourt had reported on November 16 that more security personnel were deployed in and around the residential home of Wike along Ada-George area in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state following an explosion thrown from outside the building. The explosive is suspected to be dynamite.

According to the report “The deployment follows an alleged attack by suspected hoodlums on the fence of residential home of the Governor.

“The yet to be identified individual or groups of persons are reported to have thrown an explosive material on the fence of the building which resulted in a crack thereby causing panic before the arrival of security personnel.”

In a similar trend on Saturday night, November 28, three suspects whose motive is yet to ascertained allegedly detonated dynamite at Wike’s Father’s Church.

According to eyewitnesses, the bombers who were armed were pursued and arrested by Vigilantes by the Azikiwe Street Youths and handed over to the Police. Some of the youths who sustained bullet wounds are now lying critically ill in hospital in Port Harcourt.

Assistant Chief Security Officer of Azikiwe, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Collins Johnbull, told journalists that on Saturday night they saw five men entering the church at about 9pm but that they thought they were Parishioners of the Church.

He further disclosed that after some minutes they heard a loud reverbrating sound suspected to be dynamites and they saw the masked hoodlums fleeing with guns.

Collins said he mobilized his men immediately and arrested two of the suspects before the arrival of the Police.

Another security personnel, Uche Brown, said one of their members is in the hospital because of the injury he sustained when going after the hoodlums.They pleaded for assistance from the Governor in terms of payment of medical bills.

Our correspondent reports that there is heavy presence of security agencies at the place and barricades have been mounted from Ikokwu junction, Omoku/Azikiwe to UBA bank in Azikiwe Street have been closed to traffic.

The glasses in the building were shattered a little.

SP Nnamdi Omoni, the Spokesman of Rivers Police Command said “I can confirm the attack on the Church and three suspects arrested in connection with the attack. They are helping us in our Investigation. The Church has been swept by the Bomb Department. More details will follow later”.

Public analysts are now asking who is after Governor Wike’s family and property?