U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has sprained his ankle while playing with his dog, called Major.

TMZ reported on Sunday that the 78 year-old incoming President injured himself on Saturday by twisting his ankle, while playing with his German Shepherd.

“He (Biden) is getting checked out just in case”, TMZ reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution, his team says he’ll be examined by an orthopedist Sunday afternoon”, the paper said.

It further said reporters weren’t allowed to view Biden going in or out of the doctor’s office, per his team’s request.