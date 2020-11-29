The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji among others gathered to celebrate Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II as he marks five years on the throne.

Other monarchs at the event were Oore of Otun Ekiti who is the paramount ruler of Mobaland Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero among others.

The royal fathers stormed Premier Hotels Tower, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to celebrate with the Ooni.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar while addressing the crowd said the Ooni is a great companion who is committed to the national interest of Nigeria.

The mornach said, “The Ooni is a friend, brother and a worthy companion who has performed creditably well in accordance with the status of the Ooni within the last five years. Let me also add that he has visited Sokoto five times and I have equally visited Ife.”

“One of the unique features of the Ooni is the esteem at which he carries Yoruba culture with huge dignity, this means a lot because anyone who throws away his culture is throwing away his life. I remember when I visited Brazil, I saw Yoruba culture being displayed live, that sends a great message.” The Sultan said.

The Alaaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi who will be commemorating his 50 years on the throne next January, assured the Ooni of his readiness to keep supporting his good moves towards uniting the Yoruba race and Nigeria in general.

In his reaction, the Ooni thanked all dignitaries present for their love and support over the past five years, adding that he will continue to work with them for the betterment of all.

“I am so honoured today with your royal presence and I pray that God Almighty will continue to honour you.

“The journey in the last five years has been so wonderful and I give God all the glory and I want to thank all traditional rulers across the country for the love and kindness,” the Ooni noted.