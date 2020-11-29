By Taiwo Okanlawon
The Future Awards Africa on Saturday, 28 November 2020 held its first-ever TV and digital edition to celebrate the transformative power of youth on its 15th edition.
The show which aired on Africa Magic, Pop Central and MTV Base, featured guest appearances from Singer-Songwriter, Chike; renowned movie actress, Funke Akindele; beauty entrepreneur, Tara Fela-Durotoye; Channel Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu and more.
In celebrating young leaders driving the culture, leading the conversation, dictating trends, upsetting old orders and creating new possibilities, 20 winners emerged in their respective categories.
The Future Awards Africa Winners:
Acting: Jide-Kene Achufusi
Arts: Kingsley Ayogu
Content creation: Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo
Entrepreneurship: Akomolafe Henrich Bankole
Film: Dafe Oboro
Leading conversations: Damilola Odufuwa
Music: Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor
Health and wellness: Chioma Nwosu
Disruption: Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora
Lawyers: Georgette Monnou
Governance: Seun Fakorede
Intrapreneurship: Lehle Balde
Beauty: Doyinsola Afolabi
Journalism: Aisha Salaudeen
Literature: Toluwalase ‘Logan February’ Akinwale
Fashion: Daniel Obasi
Activism: Hassana Maina
Community action: Derick Omari (Ghana)
Young Person of the Year: Ogutu Okudo (Kenya)
Service to Young People: Dr. Sam Adeyemi
