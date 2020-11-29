By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Future Awards Africa on Saturday, 28 November 2020 held its first-ever TV and digital edition to celebrate the transformative power of youth on its 15th edition.

The show which aired on Africa Magic, Pop Central and MTV Base, featured guest appearances from Singer-Songwriter, Chike; renowned movie actress, Funke Akindele; beauty entrepreneur, Tara Fela-Durotoye; Channel Director, M-Net West Africa, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu and more.

In celebrating young leaders driving the culture, leading the conversation, dictating trends, upsetting old orders and creating new possibilities, 20 winners emerged in their respective categories.

The Future Awards Africa Winners:

Acting: Jide-Kene Achufusi

Arts: Kingsley Ayogu

Content creation: Debo ‘Mr Macaroni’ Adedayo

Entrepreneurship: Akomolafe Henrich Bankole

Film: Dafe Oboro

Leading conversations: Damilola Odufuwa

Music: Divine ‘Rema’ Ikubor

Health and wellness: Chioma Nwosu

Disruption: Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, Dimeji Sofowora

Lawyers: Georgette Monnou

Governance: Seun Fakorede

Intrapreneurship: Lehle Balde

Beauty: Doyinsola Afolabi

Journalism: Aisha Salaudeen

Literature: Toluwalase ‘Logan February’ Akinwale

Fashion: Daniel Obasi

Activism: Hassana Maina

Community action: Derick Omari (Ghana)

Young Person of the Year: Ogutu Okudo (Kenya)

Service to Young People: Dr. Sam Adeyemi