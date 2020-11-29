A fuel tanker explosion at a mechanic workshop in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State has claimed one life.

According to the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, the incident happened at about 2:30 pm, on Saturday at the mechanic workshop located at the new road toll gate in Ogbunike.

He said the victim was rushed to Iyienu Hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor, adding that the deceased has been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

The Police spokesperson said investigations have commenced ascertaining circumstances of the incident.

“The incident took place when a welder named Richard was on top of an empty Fuel Mack Truck with REG number XA-740-CAL trying to weld the upper compartment.

“ All of a sudden the tanker exploded and threw the welder two hundred meters away from the truck leaving him unconscious,” he said.