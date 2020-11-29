The Kingdom of Ugbo, the seat of Olugbo Oghone came alive with colourful aplomb and elegance on Saturday, the 28th November as Oba Alayeluwa, His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr.) Frederick EnitiOlorunda Obateru Akinruntan, Paramount Ruler and Prescribed Authority, Olugbo of Ugbo Land celebrated his 11th coronation anniversary, an annual high octane event that has turned Ode Ugbo to a yearly “tourist destination.”

Royal fathers across Yoruba Land, political heavyweights from Ondo State and beyond, captains of industry across Nigeria and well-wishers from Ilaje and beyond were all on ground to identify with Olugbo on this epoch-making occasion.

The Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas and revered Royal Father whose dress sense always speaks of class and lofty taste was filled with elation as he dazzled with royal dance steps at the event.

In his speech tagged “Message From The Throne” the celebrant, Oba Akinruntan expressed his gratitude to God who has beautified his reign with peace and tranquillity in Ugbo Kingdom.

He equally thanked all the guests who have come from far and near to felicitate with him on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of his epochal coronation.

Olugbo said, “as you are all aware today marks the 11th anniversary of my coronation and Ascension to the throne of my forefathers as Paramount Ruler and Prescribed Authority, Oghonne, Olugbo of Ugboland, it is important I make pivotal reference to my ancestors without which I will not sit on this highly revered and exalted stool, which is the oldest and by implication, the most exalted stool in Yorubaland.

“I am the direct descendant of Osangangan Obamakin, the son of Oranfe Onile Ina who is the progenitor of the Yoruba race, the founder and owner of ancient Ife called Ugbomokun. Osangangan Obamakin (Oronmaken) migrated on the directives of Ifa and Osanyin to found a new Confederacy called Ilaje where we are today.

“We, Ilaje-Ugbo, are the Aborigines, original settlers and owners of ancient Ife and according to Academic historians, our civilization predates every other civilization in the entire world,” Olugbo maintained.

The oil magnate turned first class Royal father added that God has been the source of his success on the throne these past 11 years and he appreciated God for his faithfulness, love, care, mercy, strength, support and inspiration.

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu speaking through his Deputy Governor-elect at the occasion, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, he congratulated Oba Akinruntan for being at the receiving end of God’s faithfulness, noting that God has blessed him with good health and robust energy to shoulder the huge responsibility of leading the Ondo State Council of Obas, adding that the government of Ondo State has enjoyed the support of the Council and their golden royal counsel.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the reign of Oba Akinruntan has attracted major development to Ilaje nation, describing him as a record-breaking Royal father.

The Oluwo of Iwo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi in his Royal remark noted that the place of Ugbo in Yoruba connectivity is already etched in gold and no manner of historical misinformation can change this fact.

While congratulating Oba Akinruntan, Oluwo said he has benefitted from the wise counsel of the celebrant and he is proud to identify with him on this occasion of his coronation anniversary at Ode Ugbo.

Major highlight of the celebration was the cutting of the coronation anniversary cake, a dazzling piece of confectionary by the celebrant, Okoro Ajiga 1, Olugbo Leghe Oghone.

Of course, Oba Olugbo also dazzled with royal dance steps at the event as he moved and swayed to the music rhythm of the musical band at the event; in his resplendent royal outfit, he was the cynosure of all eyes.

Earlier, the revered royal father had held a media parley with a cross-section of journalists from print, electronic and online media on the eve of the Coronation anniversary at his palace where he had bared his mind on the history of Ugbo Kingdom and how their journey from Ife had been predestined by God.

Oba Akinruntan also highlighted his giant strides since he has assumed the throne of his fathers adding that efforts are already in place to widen the industrial potentials of Ilaje nation as plans are in the offing to establish a port in Ilaje Land and the Government of Arakunrin Odunayo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is very committed to the success of this project, Olugbo Oba Akinruntan added.

Among the dignitaries at the high octane event were Ondo State Deputy Governor-elect, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Mrs. Lola Fagbemi, Ondo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Abodi of Ikale Land, His Imperial Majesty, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, Odede of Igboegunrin, Oba Kalejaye and a host of other high profile dignitaries.