Nigeria’s power grid has collapsed for the umpteenth time, at least two electricity distribution companies have confirmed.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), servicing Lagos tweeted: “Dear customer, the outage you’re experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid. We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible.

“Please bear with us.”

Dear customer,

The outage you’re experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid.

We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible.

Please bear with us #PowerUpdate #EkoElectricity #EmpoweringQualityOfLives — Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) November 29, 2020

Kaduna Electric also tweeted: “We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 am this morning.

“Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up. We regret all inconveniences.”

National Grid Collapse. Dear Esteemed Customers, We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise- Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states- is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 am this morning. — Kaduna Electric (@Kadunaelectric) November 29, 2020

The grid, which is being centrally managed by government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, has suffered perennial system collapse, leading to blackout in many parts of the country.