Nigeria’s power grid collapses

Nigeria’s power grid has collapsed for the umpteenth time, at least two electricity distribution companies have confirmed.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), servicing Lagos tweeted: “Dear customer, the outage you’re experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid. We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible.

“Please bear with us.”

Kaduna Electric also tweeted: “We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 am this morning.

“Supply shall be restored as soon as the grid is back up. We regret all inconveniences.”

The grid, which is being centrally managed by government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, has suffered perennial system collapse, leading to blackout in many parts of the country.