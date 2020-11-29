A new platform through which former beneficiaries of Federal Government’s N-power programme can apply for various programmes and initiatives for empowerment and job creation being implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria was unveiled on Saturday.

The platform, which was developed in collaboration with the CBN, will enable former N-power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.

Hajiya Sadiyya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who revealed this on Saturday appealed to ex- beneficiaries of N- power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

The Minister who said this in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Alkali said the platform called the NEXIT PORTAL will determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.

“The NEXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is very proud of the milestones you have achieved during your period of service to the nation.

“As we prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, we are confident that you will be able to channel all you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that will improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens.

“Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through. I congratulate you and wish you a very successful future,” the Minister said in the statement.