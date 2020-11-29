By Jennifer Okundia

C.E.O Northside Music Limited and Northside Entertainment front-liner, Jude Okoye and his wife Ifeoma are excited as their first daughter clocked 6 today.

Emma Adanna Okoye marked a new age, today November 29, 2020, with beautiful photos of her and lovely messages from her proud parents. Read it below:

Jude wrote ”Happy 6th birthday to my Princess Emma Adanna Okoye. May the Grace of God be with you always as you grow in His presence. Mommy and Daddy love youuuuu🎂🎉❤️ @ifyokoye1”

His wife Ify also wrote:

”My baby is growing up so fast. To know Emma is to love her. She is without a doubt a blessing from God. She has filled out hearts with Joy since the day she was was born and I am forever grateful for this precious gift from God.

”Happy birthday my Ada, my gorgeous princess, my first fruit. You are blessed. From Mummy ❤️😘 .

