The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has activated “Help Areas” on 22 road corridors nationwide, to assist fatigued motorists on highways during the upcoming festive season.

The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made the announcement while speaking at a forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Oyeyemi, who noted that the corps had always had `Help Areas’ on the highways, said that vehicles had since been deployed at strategic locations to help motorists in need.

“We always have help areas along the highways during festive periods like this. These will also be activated.

“We have partitioned the country into 22 corridors, that is the pattern and I’m happy NAN has identified this.

“We look for the critical area within that corridor. Not one, sometimes in some places it’s two. Some are three, so we set up the areas.”

On measures taken by the corps to check the excesses of some drivers on highways, Oyeyemi said that the company had deployed breathalyser to test drivers for drunkenness.

“We also conduct alcohol test. We use a breathalyser to test drivers for drunkenness.

“Some of them, I’m happy you have witnessed it, when we stop them by the time they test them, they sleep off.

“We’ve experienced this several times. So help areas are going to be set up, not only for that but also to ensure rescue service.

“Peradventure there is need for it, we have what we call ambulance point nationwide.

“For now, we have 51 points in strategic locations, plus 26 roadside clinics.

“So, I think our state of preparedness every year is improving because we have expanded. As we are getting more logistics support from the government, we are putting our feet down.”

Cue-out-Audio 2.

He also thanked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation for renovating and equipping 13 out of the 26 roadside clinics.

“We are getting support, here and there in respect of this. That is why we can still perform our statutory responsibilities,” Oyeyemi said.