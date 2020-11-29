Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Officers of Ogun Police Command have arrested five members of a criminal gang who allegedly robbed members of a Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, situated at Gudugbe Alagbon area of Wasimi in Ewekoro local government area of the state recently.

Spokesperson for the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Sunday said the suspects, Abubakar Ibrahim 38, Sulaiman Yusuf 32, Ismail Yusuf 20, Umar Aliu 26 and Yinusa Musa were arrested following a distress call made by Obisesan Seye, the Shepard in charge of the church, that while vigil was going on in the church at about 1:30 am last Thursday, six men who were armed with dangerous weapons invaded the church and attacked the worshipers.

The robbers reportedly beat some of the worshipers to stupor before dispossessing them of their valuables and also abducted one Mrs Mojisola Atolagbe while leaving the church.

Upon the distress call, policemen attached to Ewekoro division swiftly moved to the scene, combed the forest where the robbers escaped to thoroughly and their efforts paid off when five of the six- member gang were apprehended in the bush.

Oyeyemi said the victims of the attack have identified all the arrested suspects, while the sixth one is being hunted for while the kidnapped person was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Items recovered from the suspects include one cutlass, two sharp pointed cudgels assorted dangerous charms.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also directed an extensive routine patrol across the state so as to assure members of the public that police in the state are on ground to ensure their safety.