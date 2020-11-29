By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has named Boko Haram and its leader, Abubakar Shekau, the greatest Nigerian plague after they beheaded 43 farmers who were beheaded in Borno.

Garba Shehu, the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity had earlier announced the demise of these farmers at Zabarmari, Jere LG in Borno state.

The Presidency had promised to support the armed forces in sniffing out the terrorist group.

In reaction to these killings, Fani-Kayode wrote on Twitter; ”the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram represents a new low in the barbarity and savagery of this evil terrorist group”.

”Boko Haram and its leader Abubakar Shekau are the greatest plague that has ever afflicted the Nigerian landscape. They must be crushed and wiped off the face of the earth!” he said.

