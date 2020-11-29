The Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN), has appealed to Federal and State Governments to compensate its members whose businesses were affected by the #EndSARS protests across the country.

The newly elected president of the association, Alhaji Jamilu Abbas, made the appeal at the inauguration of its new executive in Abuja on Sunday.

Abbas said that members of the association faced a tough time during the protest that was hijacked by hoodlums.

He noted that payment of adequate compensation for the loss would help their businesses to bounce back and in turn boost the nation’s economy.

“I will like to reflect on the unfortunate incident which led to the loss of lives and property of our members especially those in the southern part of the country.

“It is sad and so unfortunate for this kind of barbaric act to happen in this country for whatever reason.

“We do hope both federal and state governments will pay adequate compensation to the affected individuals,” he said.

Abbas commended the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration for initiating various social-economic intervention programmes.

He, however, said that only a few of the association’s members could benefit and then appealed to the federal government to provide more intervention for his members.

The president reiterated his commitment and determination to work with government agencies concerned to ensure that more members of the association benefit from intervention programmes.

He pledged to run an open-door policy and work to justify the confidence reposed in him by members of the association.

Abbas said that biometric registration of all members of MATAN has commenced.

The newly inaugurated executive included Alhaji Muhammad-Sani Kari (Deputy President North), Mrs Ebele Okafor (Deputy President South) and Mr Olakunle Johnson (National Secretary).

Others were Muhammad Labaran Abdulrahman (National Treasurer), Dr Sadiq Umar Awwal (National Publicity Secretary) and Alhaji Abubakar Sokoto (Assistant National Secretary), among others.