Davido has extended his famous acts of generosity to the children of Kogi governor Yahaya Bello.

And he did it in a way that stunned Rashidat, wife of the governor and mother of the kids.

On Sunday, Rashidat took to her Instagram page to appreciate the singer’s gesture, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

She also prayed for Davido to continue to soar higher and higher in his musical career.

“@davido we really appreciate your kind gesture you showed to my children. I was highly overwhelmed with the gifts and I pray you go far moresic) higher than your expectations!

“Continue the good things you are doing we are proud of you”, she wrote.