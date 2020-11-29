Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has begun a 10-day self-quarantine after his wife tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a statement by the government on Saturday evening, Mrs Ana Maslac Plenkovic tested positive after having a mild fever.

The prime minister tested negative afterward, the government said, adding that he would work from home during the 10-day quarantine.

Croatia registered 3,987 new COVID-19 cases and 55 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Croatian Institute of Public Health announced on Saturday morning.

Since Feb. 25 when the first case was confirmed in the southeastern European country with a population of four million, over 120,000 people have been infected, while 1,655 have died.

As the world is struggling to control the pandemic, countries across the globe — among them Germany, China, Russia, the UK and the U.S. — are racing to find a vaccine. (Xinhua/NAN)