Former minister and presidential aspirant, Obi Ezekwesili has called for the setting up of a medical panel to examine President Buhari’s mental state.

Ezekwesili, Buhari’s staunch critic, made the call on Twitter Sunday, against the backdrop of massacre in North east, banditry and kidnapping around the country.

The constitution normally empowers the National Assembly to create such a panel, where a president, because of ill-health is unable to do his job.

But in a Twitter thread, Ezekwesili said “we the people”, as Nigerians can also push for such medical empanelling.

Read her tweets:

I think that at this stage and depth of fragility of the Nigeria-State, Privacy has to yield ground to our Right-to-know as citizens, the state of health of @MBuhari .

We really must assess the physical or mental capability of @NGRPresident to carry on the duties of office.✍�

Citizens can collectively push for an Independent Panel to help us make the critical medical determination of the state of mind and body of our President, @MBuhari .

The conditions of Nigeria have become too grave for us all to sit still and watch a train wreck in the making.

As an extremely concerned citizen, I hereby demand for a #MedicalPanelOnBuhari since we obviously cannot trust the State House Physician to provide us accurate information.

It is reasonable demand now for citizens to have full disclosure on the state of health of @MBuhari