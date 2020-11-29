By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends, and the media industry over the death of veteran journalist and former editor of Sunday Times, Mr Gbolabo Ogunsanwo.

Ogunsanwo, who was also a celebrated columnist, was said to have died on Friday in Lagos after a brief illness.

Ogunsanwo rose to the peak of his career as the “first editor to hit one million copies in sales per edition”.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, President Buhari noted that the deceased left his footprints on the sands of time.

According to the President, “with the height to which the deceased took Sunday Times in the 1970s, printing an unprecedented one million copies per week, he left his footprints on the sands of time.

The President added that the late Ogunsanwo would also be remembered for his weekly column, which was full of wisdom, wit, humour, and pointed the way to a better nation.

“The departed journalist spent the latter part of his life as a clergyman, a fact that the President sees as a perfect blend of the secular and the spiritual, and which he commends to those coming behind,” the president says.

He prays that the soul of Ogunsanwo would rest in peace.