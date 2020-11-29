President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with foremost jurist, Chief George Uwechue, the Owelle of Ogwashi Uku in Delta on his 82nd birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by one of his spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari joined friends and family to celebrate with the legal luminary, ”whose antecedents continue to inspire many in nation-building, particularly in law, leadership and development issues”.

The president also joined the Nigerian Bar Association and Body of Benchers, which Uwechue served as Chairman for some years in congratulating the elder statesman.

Buhari noted that, in spite of Uwechue’s national and global achievements, the statesman had steadily remained relevant in community development, setting up structures and creating opportunities for others to rise in life.

The president commended Uwechue’s contributions to national development through legal practice and law-making, which saw him attaining prominence as a two-term member of the House of Representatives and Speaker pro-tempore.

He prayed for long life and good health for the Owelle.