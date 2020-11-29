 

The service chiefs

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

There is anger in the land as Nigerians have renewed call for the sack of service chiefs following Boko Haram’s slaughtering of 43 farmers in Borno, Northeast Nigeria on Saturday.

Dreaded  Boko Haram killed 43 farmers in a rice farm in Borno on Saturday by slitting their throats.

Angry Nigerians said President Muhammadu Buhari must sack the service chiefs and get competent ones to secure the nation.

Many Nigerians took to twitter to express their anger and the refusal of Buhari to sack the service chiefs.

A twitter user, Obinna Nwosu wants Buhari to sack the service chiefs immediately because they have failed.

Another user, Kayode lamented that things should not continue the way they are and that the service chiefs had to go.

According to Frederick Odorige, the real problem is the service chiefs, saying that they collected money and remained silence to bad governance.

