The recount of U.S. presidential ballots in Wisconsin’s two largest counties finished on Sunday, with President-elect Joe Biden adding 87 more votes to his tally.

The recount, at the request of outgoing US President Donald Trump, reconfirmed that Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the key swing state by more than 20,000 votes.

Dane County finished its recount on Sunday, according to the county clerk, a few days after Milwaukee County finished its.

Each recount produced little change in the final breakdown of the more than 800,000 ballots cast in the state.

Biden’s final tally in the state was 1,630,673 votes.

Trump had 1,610,065 votes.