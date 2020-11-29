By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian comedian, actor and movie producer Ayodeji Richard Makun and his wife, Mabel are celebrating 12 beautiful years of marriage.

The couple got married on November 29, 2008 and are blessed with a daughter, Michelle.

In a celebratory post dedicated to his wife, AY commended her for being his superwoman. According to him, Mabel always pushed him to work harder and succeed.

Meanwhile, he prayed that as they mark their wedding anniversary, he will always have her by his side throughout his lifetime.

