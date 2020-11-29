By Alex Anayo Enebeli/Abuja

The audition for Nigerian Idol, a TV reality show for 2020/2021 season 6 is set to begin on Sunday Nov.29.

Gotv Nigeria sharing the good news on its twitter @ Gotv Ng said “Nigeria Idol is here.

“if you want to become the next big thing on Nigerian music scene, this is the BEST platform for you.

“Audition opens Nov. 29 and closes Dec. 13.

“Tag anyone who needs this chance.

The reality TV series is aimed at searching for young talented Nigerian singers.

At the commencement of the audition, 30 eligible Nigerians, aged between 16 and 30, are selected for the show.

Only 12 contestants will make it to final stage through voting.

The winner goes home with prizes including N7.5 million, recording contract with Sony, SUV jeep and a trip to South Africa.

Interested participants are “to record 30 seconds video of them singing any song of their choice.

“Upload it to www.Africa magic.tv/Nigerian Idol.

“Must be between 16 and 30 years old to participate.

The show is powered by MultiChoice Dstv and Gotv.