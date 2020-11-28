By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Adeyemo Rotimi, widow of Rotimi Oke Adeyemo, a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official has prayed the Lagos judicial panel for compensation for the murder of her husband.

She stated that she does not have an amount in mind for compensation but wants a scholarship for her children up till tertiary level.

According to the widow, her husband was shot dead by Olonde Olakunle, a SARS officer while on duty on 28th November 2018. Her husband’s death clocks exactly two years today.

Mrs. Rotimi said upon the death of her husband, she has been left to cater for her children, a twin (3-year-old), and their elder brother (8-year-old).

While in tears, the widow said an autopsy was carried out on her husband and it showed he died from a gunshot.

Upon cross-examination by the police counsel, the widow revealed that after her husband’s death, a mob lynched the SARS official who shot her husband.

The police counsel, J. I Eboseremen who said he has facts of the case revealed that the mob lynched the SARS official who shot her husband and the SARS official died eventually.

The police counsel also disclosed that the Lagos State Government paid N10 million in compensation for the death of her husband. She responds in the affirmative.

Mrs. Adeyemo explains that the N10 million compensation from the Lagos government has been expended towards her kids’ education since 2018 when the incident happened.

The police counsel also said that the Lagos government mediated in the case and paid compensation to her and the mobbed SARS official. He said the case is over then.

Justice Doris Okuwobi, the chair of the judicial panel adjourned the case until 11th December, 2020.