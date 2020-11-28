By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian record producer, singer, and Mavin Boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has disclosed that he is happy not being married at this point in his life.

The music business mogul who clocked 38 recently made this known in an interview with The PUNCH.

According to him, his business is doing well and the family is comfortable, so the belief that he is not happy about not being married and not having children is untrue.

Don Jazzy noted that he is very happy currently and would only start missing children sometime in the future.

When asked if he feels fulfilled, he said;

“Pretty much, yes. I am doing well and I have a beautiful business. My family is healthy and comfortable. I know a lot of people would say because I am not married and don’t have children, that means I am not happy.

“But, I am very happy (laughs). I am not missing anything. Perhaps, in the future, I would start missing little children but for now, I am actually fine. I feel fulfilled and grateful. I thank God.”