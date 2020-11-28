By Jennifer Okundia

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie teams up with Zanku records pioneer, dancer, performer and singer Zlatan for this track dubbed “Hasta La Vista.“

The record was produced by Rexxie and the video directed by Visionnaire Pictures.

Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie, hails from Tema, a city on the Bight of Benin and Atlantic coast of Ghana.

His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for “Artiste of the Decade”.