By Jennifer Okundia

Founder, Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has splashed $100,000 on young Nigeria gospel artiste, Moses Bliss for winning the 2020 Loveworld International Music and Arts Award (LIMA 2020).

The award ceremony recognized giants in the gospel music industry that make up the Loveworld Music Ministry (LMAM).

The LIMA awards celebrate music, dance, spoken word, as well as various other art forms, all of it inspired by the visionary man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Bliss was catapulted in the air by fans as he was declared winner of the 2020 event in Lagos.

Moses Bliss is a prolific Song Writer, Music Director and Plays several Instruments. His songs have really gone far and wide.

In January 2017, Moses Bliss releases a song titled “E No Dey Fall My Hand” and was reported as a fast-rising minister to watch out for.

April 2018 the Abuja based singer, MOSS-B as he is fondly called by a lot of fans has shared the stage with a lot of great Gospel artist like Sinach, Tye Tribbett, Samsong, Sonnie Badu, Buchi, Tim Godfrey, Joe Praise and so on.

Winning the LIMA award comes with $100,000.