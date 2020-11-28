By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer, rapper, and actor Ikechukwu Onunaku, known professionally as Ikechukwu and his girlfriend are set to tie the knot, as the couple got engaged on Friday.

Announcing the good news on Instagram, Ikechukwu shared a video where his babe wore a pretty engagement ring, and he wrote in the visual that she said yes, while also adding this caption “Hi, Ok bye”

The singer, who was born in Manassass Virginia to Nigerian parents, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria was a cast member in The ‘Wedding Party’ and ‘The Wedding Party 2’: Destination Dubai movie.

In September, Onunaku came out publicly to reveal his relationship with fiancée. He penned the words:

“Sometimes we want something so bad we keep it under wraps and quiet as possible cos of our industry or people and they way things get destroyed while out of ur control. But you get to a point u don’t want to focus so hard on protecting cos of the confidence you have in it. That feeling turns to a want of celebration.

“I’ve kept it as lowkey as possible for fear of what the world could possibly do to scatter us. But i aint afraid no more.

She holds me down. She makes me smile. She tickles and inspires my brain. She pisses me off. She never likes me pissed off. Vice versa. Make up is always the option.

“Shes everything. And i pray she remains that. Next level . Help me pray for next level cos we no hide again.”