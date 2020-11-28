Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll hit 1,171 on Friday, with 246 new confirmed cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC made this known on Friday night, putting the cumulative infections at 67,220, out of 756,237 samples tested since Feb. 27.

Recovery and discharge stood at 62,686, with 101 of them discharged from isolation centres across the country.

The agency reported two deaths within the last 24 hours,

The NCDC said that the new infection were logged by nine states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos, which has recorded lower infections in the past few days, shot into the lead with 81 cases.

The FCT Abuja recorded 73 cases, Plateau 39 and Kaduna 25.

Here is the breakdown of infections:

Lagos-81

FCT-73

Plateau-39

Kaduna-25

Ogun-13

Bauchi-5

Rivers-4

Ekiti-2

Taraba-2

Kano-2

67,220 confirmed

62,686 discharged

1,171 deaths