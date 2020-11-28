By Jennifer Okundia

Ghanaian actor and pastor Majid Michel, took to his timeline to share a post, where he revealed that sex is the reason why marriages and relationships are hitting rock bottom.

Michael stated this in his response to an interviewer who asked him why marriages and relationships break up. He mentioned that when couples are dating, they mostly focus on sex instead of communication.

“interviewer: So Majid why do you think relationships and even marriages don’t last? Majid: well, if you are going out on a first date and all you are thinking about is sex, therein lies the problem. People don’t know how to have a relationship outside of just a sexual relationship. they don’t know how to talk to a person, they don’t know how to be friends. and this is the reason a lot of relationships and marriages are breaking down. #LEADERSHiP”

The popular movie star received nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2017.

He eventually won the award in 2012 after three previous consecutive nominations.